Orange Choral Society to Hold Silent Auction Fundraiser and Evening of Jazz

Huntington Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2010 -- The Orange County Choral Society, formerly the Orange County Catholic Chorale, will hold its 4th Annual Silent Auction Fundraiser featuring a night of Jazz, food, and great shopping bargains on March 27, 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm at the Center at Founders Village, 17967 Bushard St., Fountain Valley. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the door. Proceeds from the auction will help defray expenses for the group’s May 15th masterworks concert. This year’s performance will feature Brahms’ Ein deutches Requiem with full orchestra at Red Hill Lutheran Church of Tustin. The Orange County Choral Society is a non-profit, 501(c)3 performing arts organization dedicated to promoting appreciation and knowledge of choral music through the performance of masterworks concerts and events for the local community. Visit www.OCChoralSociety.org for more information or a partial listing of auction items. Auction item categories include: art, antiques and collectibles; gift certificates and gift baskets; health and beauty; home and garden; jewerly and watches; and everything else!



About The Orange County Choral Society

Founded in 2002, Orange County Choral Society (formerly the Orange County Catholic Chorale) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit performing arts choral organization promoting excellence in the choral arts with emphasis on programming masterworks concerts for the community. The group will celebrate its 8th season in 2010 and is currently comprised of about 60 mixed voices. Performing a broad spectrum of choral masterworks music, the group's past repertoire has featured Requiems by Mozart, Duruflé, and Wilberg; Masses by Haydn, Beethoven and Mozart; and cantatas such as Vaughan Williams? Dona Nobis Pacem and Lauridsen?s Lux Aeterna,among others. In 2010, the Chorale will initiate its first Magnum Opus Choral Composition Competition for today?s gifted composers and perform the winning selection at its annual Stars and Stripes Forever patriotic concert in July. To learn more about the ensemble or audition requirements, visit the group?s website at: http://www.OCChoralSociety.org

