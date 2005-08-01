Software602 Releases 602PRINT PACK 5.0 - Easily Create, Merge, Secure and Sign PDF Files

JACKSONVILLE, FL - 602PRINT PACK 5.0 uses standard print output for conversion into an Adobe® Reader® compatible PDF file. It provides document owners with the ability to allow others to view the document, while retaining control over whether the document can be edited, printed, or copied. The new version supports all PDF security permissions including low-resolution printing and text access for screen reader devices. Further extend document security by electronically signing PDF documents using a Digital ID (PKCS#12) to provide tamper-resistance and verify author identity.



The new merge feature allows the creation of a single PDF document from multiple sources (Microsoft® Excel, Microsoft® Word). Use the Watermark and Stamp feature to brand documents by inserting text or an image (such as a corporate logo or stamp) directly into a PDF document. Up to 4000 DPI resolution makes this conversion utility suitable for CAD and other design applications.



The included Convert2PDF batch conversion application provides unlimited conversion from the following common office files types: .DOC, .XLS, .PPT, .RTF, .HTML, .TXT, .JPG, .GIF and .PDF. The batch process can be started on-demand or automated from the command-line and all features can be applied simultaneously (e.g. Security, Digital ID, Watermark, Stamp, etc.).



602PRINT PACK is also capable of output to any common image format: .BMP, .JPG, .PCX, .PNG, and multi-page .TIFF. The new 300 DPI resolution creates print ready images with ease.



602PRINT PACK 5.0 starts at $49.95 per user license. Enterprise licensing and third party application integration is available.



You can obtain more information about 602PRINT PACK here:



http://www.software602.com/products/printpack/



About Software602

Software602 is an international software vendor providing technology for businesses. Its most popular products are 602LAN SUITE - Secure mail server with anti-virus & anti-spam, built-in firewall with NAT and proxy for controlled Internet sharing, along with 602PC SUITE - An alternative to Microsoft® Office. Software602 is based in Jacksonville, Florida with customers in over 200 countries.