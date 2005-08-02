Software602 Introduces Print2PDF 5.0 Server Edition for Easy Creation of Digitally Signed PDF documents

JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Print2PDF provides document owners with the ability to create a PDF that others can view while retaining control over document changes, print quality, and content extraction. The new version supports all 128-bit RC4 PDF security permissions including low-resolution printing and text access for screen reader devices. Further extend document security by electronically signing PDF documents using a Digital ID (PKCS#12) to provide tamper-resistance and authenticity.



The new merge feature allows the creation of a single PDF document from multiple sources (Microsoft® Excel, Microsoft® Word). Use the Watermark and Stamp feature to brand documents by inserting text or an image (such as a corporate logo or stamp) directly into a PDF document. Up to 4000 DPI resolution makes this conversion utility suitable for use with CAD and other design applications.



Print2PDF Server Edition allows easy software distribution through a shareable print driver to any network connected computer in the organization using Windows® 2000, XP or 2003. Once the print driver has been installed on the computer, future connections to the server are not required. Organizations can further reduce administration costs by centralizing PDF creation on Terminal Services or Citrix® MetaFrame® Presentation Server.



Print2PDF Server Edition pricing starts at $299.95 for a 10 user license. Enterprise licensing is $3,999.95 for unlimited users. Single user licenses and third party developer support is available.



You can obtain more information here:



http://www.software602.com/products/print2pdfserver/



About Software602

Software602 is an international software vendor providing technology for businesses. Its most popular products are 602LAN SUITE - Secure mail server with anti-virus & anti-spam, built-in firewall with NAT and proxy for controlled Internet sharing, along with 602PC SUITE - An alternative to Microsoft® Office. Software602 is based in Jacksonville, Florida with customers in over 200 countries.