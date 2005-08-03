Electronic Extension of Your Memory

If what you crave for is an inexpensive information manager with the ability to share its content with friends or co-workers, look no further than General Knowledge Base (GKB). Designed for the Windows platforms, this application provides a centralized location for documents, images and other types of files which are organized into the searchable knowledge base. Using the inbuilt Word-style editing facility, the knowledge base can be edited with a remarkable ease and its content can be accessed locally or remotely over the local network and the internet.



Vilnius, Lithuania -- 8/22/05 -- If what you crave for is an inexpensive information manager with the ability to share its content with friends or co-workers, look no further than General Knowledge Base (GKB). Designed for the Windows platforms, this application provides a centralized location for documents, images and other types of files which are organized into the searchable knowledge base. Using the inbuilt Word-style editing facility, the knowledge base can be edited with a remarkable ease and its content can be accessed locally or remotely over the local network and the internet.



“General Knowledge Base is an extension of human memory,” says Tomas Rutkauskas, author of GKB and CEO of Baltsoft. “Culture is all about creating extensions. For example, a coat is an extension of our skin that keeps us warm, a mobile phone is an extension of our mouth and ear that enables distant talks and a remote control is an extension of our hand to control a TV remotely. They all extend our capabilities and make our life easy and convenient. We created GKB to extend our information management capability. It allows you to accumulate a massive amount of knowledge and store it in the digital form, readily available to anyone, anywhere.”



Creating a knowledge base with GKB is a breeze. The program has an inbuilt editor whose uncomplicated Word-style design is familiar to millions of users. Among many other options, it supports tables, hyperlinks, styles, right-to-left languages and spell check. Customers will also discover the ability to export articles created in GKB to many popular formats, including TXT, RTF, DOC, HTML, XML and PDF. Individual or batch mode export is available. Once you created an article in the editor, you can attach notes, descriptions to it and group it with other articles. The advanced search facility supports a search based on different document criteria.



Designed with an ordinary user in mind, GKB has become popular with a wide spectrum of customers. “I downloaded over a dozen trial versions of PIM’s. If I had started with GKB, my search would have been over right away,” says Kathryn Kortay. “Not one PIM met my criteria except GKB: easy to learn, reasonable price, no size restrictions on files, intuitive structure for categories within databases, advanced search features with “easy to browse” method to make retrieving articles simple. And these are just a few to name. Normally, when I am learning a program I hit a “wall”, become completely frustrated and just plain “give up”. With GKB’s tech support and user forum, I feel the support of others and get fast answers when I need them.”



GKB Features at a Glance

• Easy to manage categories tree;

• Microsoft Word-style document editor;

• Ability to group documents in a very effective way;

• Ability to export documents to PDF, HTML, RTF, TXT and Microsoft Word.

• Ability to share database with several users remotely - LAN, VPN, WAN, Internet;

• Powerful search facility;

• Up to 128 GB of data storage.



Pricing and Availability

General Knowledge Base 2.1 runs under Windows 95/98/2000/XP/2003 and costs $39 (USD) for a single-user license. Registered customers are entitled to free updates and lifetime technical support. A 30-day fully functional evaluation version of the program is available as a free download at http://www.baltsoft.com/files/download/gkb21.zip



About Baltsoft

Baltsoft is an information technology company. The company was founded in 1997 by software engineer Tomas Rutkauskas. We specialize in the development of information management software for businesses and individuals. Our family of products shines with General Knowledge Base, AskWeb, Delphi Knowledge Base and Encrypt Easy which are consistently recognized in the IT world and have seen the highest customer adoption over the last 7 years. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.baltsoft.com.



AN EVALUATION COPY IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST



Product page link: http://www.baltsoft.com/product_gkb.htm

Direct download link: http://www.baltsoft.com/files/download/gkb21.zip

E-mail: e-mail protected from spam bots

Web: http://www.baltsoft.com



