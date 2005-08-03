GFI MailSecurity 9 offers server-based email security on a silver platter

London, UK, 2 August 2005 - GFI has today released a new version of GFI MailSecurity for Exchange/SMTP, its email content security solution. Version 9 provides administrators with far greater ease of use and highly reduced maintenance requirements while retaining the product's proven multi-layered defense system - in the form of multiple virus engines, content and attachment checking, spyware and exploit detection, and Trojan/executable scanning. Through its new quarantine filters, search options and web-based configuration, GFI MailSecurity 9 will help administrators ensure that their email servers are secure and efficient with a minimal amount of effort.



"With its multi-tiered protection, multiple virus engines, email exploit engine, Trojan engine, and more, GFI MailSecurity offers high level email security without compromising performance. The latest version extends GFI MailSecurity's operational power: Version 9's advanced quarantine filters and rules make administering the product a snap. Its enhanced efficiency, coupled with its solid lines of defense, grants administrators additional time to focus on other tasks rather than having to be glued to their email security solution," explained David Vella, GFI Product Manager.



Ability to set up custom quarantine filters - for faster sorting of quarantined mail



GFI MailSecurity 9 enables administrators to configure a series of search folders (similar to the Microsoft Outlook Search Folders) within the product's 'Quarantine Store', permitting them to manage quarantined emails better and faster. For example, a folder can be set up for emails related to a particular user that were quarantined by virus checking and another for that same user's emails quarantined by attachment checking, allowing administrators to prioritize which folders they check first: It may be more important to examine the attachment checking folder first as this is likelier to contain emails that must be approved and forwarded to users.



The latest version of GFI MailSecurity also provides the facility to conduct searches within all emails that it quarantines. Such searches can be performed among inbound or outbound emails to or from a particular user, for instance. Searches can also be carried out based on sender, recipient and the reason for quarantine, freeing the administrator from the need to go through all

quarantined emails one by one.



Web-based configuration - enables remote management from any location



The product's web-based configuration allows administrators to configure and monitor the product remotely from any computer that is equipped with a browser - meaning that one can monitor and manage GFI MailSecurity from anywhere in the world. This module also permits remote management of quarantined emails.



Other new features



GFI MailSecurity 9 also includes these new features:

* Full threat reporting for quarantined emails - When an email is quarantined, GFI MailSecurity gives a full threat report, detailing all threats identified per email.

* Scanning engine speed improvements - The engine now makes full use of multi-processor machines and scans a great volume of mails at a faster pace than ever.



A list of all new features is available at http://kbase.gfi.com/showarticle.asp?id=KBID002394.



GFI MailSecurity pricing and trial version information



GFI MailSecurity for Exchange/SMTP is an email content checking, exploit detection, threats analysis and anti-virus solution that removes all types of email-borne threats before they can affect one's email users. GFI MailSecurity's key features include multiple virus engines, to guarantee higher detection rate and faster response to new viruses; email content and attachment checking, to quarantine dangerous attachments and content; an exploit shield, to protect against present and future viruses based on exploits; an HTML threats engine, to disable HTML scripts; a Trojan & Executable Scanner, to detect malicious executables; and more. Pricing starts at just

US$350 for 25 mailboxes. More information and a free trial version of the product are available at http://www.gfi.com/mailsecurity/.



About GFI



GFI is a leading provider of network security, content security and messaging software. Key products include the GFI FAXmaker fax connector for Exchange and SMTP mail servers; GFI MailSecurity email content/exploit checking and anti-virus software; GFI MailEssentials server-based anti-spam software; GFI MailArchiver, an email archiving solution; GFI WebMonitor

for ISA Server that offers Real-time HTTP/FTP monitoring, download virus scanning and access control; GFI LANguard Network Security Scanner (N.S.S.) security scanning and patch management software; GFI Network Server Monitor that automatically sends alerts, and corrects network and

server issues; GFI LANguard Security Event Log Monitor (S.E.L.M.) that performs event log based intrusion detection and network-wide event log management; and GFI LANguard Portable Storage Control that enables network-wide control of removable media. Clients include Microsoft, Telstra,

Time Warner Cable, NASA, DHL, Caterpillar, BMW, the US IRS, and the USAF. GFI has offices in the US, the UK, Germany, Cyprus, Romania, Australia and Malta, and operates through a worldwide network of distributors. GFI is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and has won the Microsoft Fusion (GEM) Packaged Application Partner of the Year award.



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.



For more information and review copies



Please email Angelica Micallef Trigona on angelica@gfi.com.

GFI Software Ltd - Malta: Tel: +356 21382418; Fax: +356 21382419.

http://www.gfi.com

