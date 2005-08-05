Actual Tools Engineers Found “Dead Area” on Desktop That Can Be Brought to Life



8 New Controls Expand Window Menu to Improve Your Computational Performance



Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2005 -- From the inventive mind of software engineers at Actual Tools comes the newest version of Actual Window Menu. Designed for the Windows platforms, this slim utility adds a handful of new navigation controls to system and application windows. Customers will discover the ability to minimize a window to the system tray or the desktop edge, roll it up to the title bar, put a window on top and make it semi-transparent. Added to this is the ability to change program priority. All these actions can be triggered through the system menu of a window with a mouse click or by using a keystroke combination.



“Due to its modest feature set, the system menu of a window is considered to be the “dead area” which is useless and totally ignored by users. Some of us don’t even suspect there is a menu at all,” says Michael Tretyakov, leading developer and CEO of Actual Tools. “However if you add Actual Window Menu support, the window menu can be no less functional than the system tray or the title bar buttons. For example, you will be able to change program priority right through the application window. You can do this simply by clicking on the desired priority level in the drop-down menu. This is the quickest way to increase the processing performance for important applications while keeping the speed of less important ones to the minimum.”



“Among the functions that we have recently added to this package are the Align Window and Resize Window controls,” continues Mr. Tretyakov. “Using the first control, you can position a window in any of nine positions on the desktop automatically without having to drag it with the mouse. With the same point-and-click simplicity you can change the window size by using the Resize Window control. You can select any desired size available on the drop-down menu, including 640x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 100%x100% and 50%x50%. This control along with the Align Window can be used by a developer to quickly compare two pages of code. Also they can be useful for a translator to quickly compare the original copy with the translated version.”



For more convenience, Actual Window Menu enables you to have a different set of menu options and behaviors for each application window. You can customize these settings in the Configuration Module that can be brought up with a mouse click on its icon in the system tray. You can select an application and specify its window behavior, for example, whether it should minimize to the tray or the desktop edge. However for busy users the program offers the list of preprogrammed behaviors for the most popular applications, such as Word, Outlook Express or Internet Explorer. On top of all this is the multilingual interface that supports ten European languages.



Pricing and Availability

Actual Window Menu runs under all Windows OS and costs $19.95 (USD) for a single-user license. Discounts for volume buyers are also available. Registered customers are entitled to the unlimited functionality, free minor updates and lifetime technical support. A 30-day evaluation version can be downloaded for free at http://www.ActualTools.com/files/asmsetup.exe (1.6 Mb).



About Actual Tools

Actual Tools was established in 2001 by software engineer Michael Tretyakov. The company specializes in developing desktop enhancement software for the Windows platforms. Our flagship product Actual Window Manager delivers industry leading technologies including window minimization to tray and desktop edge, window roll up, semi-transparency, pin on top, resize and helps people improve their computational performance. For more information about the company and our products, please visit http://www.ActualTools.com.



AN EVALUATION COPY IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST



Product page link: http://www.ActualTools.com/windowmenu/

Download link: http://www.ActualTools.com/files/asmsetup.exe (1.6 Mb)

E-mail: press@actualtools.com

Web: http://www.ActualTools.com

