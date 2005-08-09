NetMusic Gets Financing Package Commitment

Lake Harmony, PA -- NetMusic Entertainment Corporation (Pink Sheets: NTMT) announced that the company has received a commitment from a private investor to provide a financing package to the company. The commitment, in two parts, will initially provide the company with the capital to grow current operations and pursue the initiatives critical to achieving profitability. As a second part of the commitment, the investor would provide the company with the capital necessary to obtain new significant licensing opportunities, including those from major recording companies and film studios, all of which typically require some type of advance fee and or prepayment. The company stated it expects to close on the first part of the commitment by mid August.



For more information, go to http://www.vlcn.com/ntmt8905.htm.



Information, opinions and analysis contained herein are based on sources believed to be reliable, but no representation, expressed or implied, is made as to its accuracy, completeness or correctness. The opinions contained herein reflect our current judgment and are subject to change without notice. We accept no liability for any losses arising from an investor's reliance on or use of this report. This report is for information purposes only, and is neither a solicitation to buy nor an offer to sell securities. A Third Party has hired and paid $595.00 for the publication and circulation of this report. Certain information included herein is forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements concerning manufacturing, marketing, growth, and expansion. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results and cause them to differ materially from expectations expressed herein. We have no ownership of equity, no representation and do no trading of any kind.

