Taylor Madison/Telzuit Medical Technologies Signs Medical Marketing Agreement

Lake Harmony, PA -- Taylor Madison Corp. (Pink Sheets: TMDN) ("Taylor Madison" or the "Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Telzuit Technologies, Inc. d/b/a BioPatch Systems ("Telzuit") announced that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement with AlphaMedica to provide marketing services. The agreement, with a term of 12 months, will cover a broad range of services relating to marketing the BioPatch platform. The initial focus will be on launching the first marketing campaign for the BioPatch Wireless Holter Monitor, which the Company anticipates being available for use later this year. In addition, AlphaMedica will help guide the Company with introducing and marketing the various other products that the Company intends to bring to market during 2006, including the BioPatch Wireless Cardiac Event Monitor.



For more information, go to http://www.vlcn.com/tmdn8905.htm



