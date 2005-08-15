Paynet Systems Affiliate Program

Atlanta, GA -- 08/15/2005 -- Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Paynet Systems Inc. provides Credit Card Processing Services and Merchant Account Services to retail, wholesale, mail order, and E-Commerce businesses. The clients are able to accept every form of payment available including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Carte Blanche, Diners Club, checks, and every major ATM card network nationwide.



Merchant Services provided by Paynet systems include access to all major credit cards and regional debit networks, cutting edge Check Guarantee Services with electronic deposit, and point-of-sale solutions at competitive prices



Paynet Systems has updated its Affiliate Program to include real time tracking and reporting. . In addition to several new features, now one can have the opportunity to earn up to $100 per referral!



Some of the new features include:

• Real-time statistics for sales and traffic directed to our site

• Pending payout details

• Earning reports

• Account management



To earn the commission up to $100 per approved merchant account from your site all you need to do is place the banner of paynetsystems.com on to your web site and start earning the regular commission.



The partnership details can be found at http://www.paynetsystems.com/html/affiliates.htm.





