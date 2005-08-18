QArea announces its Wireless Casino ready for stress testing on PDA and cell phones

Kharkov, Ukraine - August 2, 2005 - QArea, the leading developer and tester of applications for PDA's and smart phones also being the originator of the pioneering BugHuntress Test Suite for automated PDA applications testing, announces its WirelessCasino gaming application ready for stress testing on PDA and cell phones.



Moderate statistics says there are approximately 12 mln. online gamblers. 5.3 mln. are Americans. 4 mln. are from Asia. By 2006 the number of Asian gamblers is anticipated to grow to 7.4 mln. (source: Christiansen Capital Advisors).



Last year, online gamblers comprised about 3.9 percent of the $237 billion global market, according to Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, a European investment bank. Internet gambling is experiencing dramatic growth, according to

Christiansen Capital Advisors, which says the market will reach $6 bln. this year, and as much as, $10 bln. by 2005.



According to US stockbroker Merrill Lynch, gambling on the Internet, including casino-style games and sports betting, is set to generate gross gaming revenues for online betting companies of $48 bln. by 2010. While Juniper Research forecasts that mobile entertainment revenues will top

$59 bln. by 2009.



Having experienced this tendency in their own practice, when participating on several gaming projects, gambling inclusive, for wireless devices and having proved to be an expert in this domain QArea decided 'bidding' for a hardy challenge to create a multiplatform wireless casino to be operated in handicapped environment conditions.



The Casino favorite gambling games - Baccarat, Blackjack, Casino War, Joker Poker, Let-Them-Ride Poker, Oasis Poker, Red Dog Poker - one can play taking his time with outstanding realistic environment effects as sounds, characters, and visual animation. One can enjoy his thrill when playing real time for real money which implies powerful and secure web interface for management, user dministration, billing, statistic and log features.



This impressive set of games was intended to be cross-platform supported and initially was implemented for mobile platforms of Symbian (series 60), WinCE, Palm, Pocket PC, WinCE.NET, Brew, J2ME-enabled phones, as well as desktop platforms (Windows and Linux).



All the Casino games are implemented invoking a QArea-own developed SSE engine providing for cross-platform support. Now QArea assures adding a new platform will require no more than 30 hours. To provide device support in regard of various screen resolution, a screen factor variance for different devices has also been taken into account. Now one can implement various styles for the game flawlessly.



Taking into account their personal experience in the domain of wireless networking conditions QArea team decided to enhance the product to be operable on devices that have limited resources. Dependant on device performance an image rendering algorithm can be selected as well as screen factor variance for different devices has also been taken into account.



