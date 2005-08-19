Ulead Announces CD & DVD PictureShow 4 - New Version of Software for Creating Slideshows to Watch on TV



Latest Version provides a perfect mix of ease-of-use and creative control



Torrance, CA - August 18, 2005 - Ulead Systems, Inc., a 15-year industry leader in video, image and DVD software, today announced the release of CD & DVD PictureShow

4, the latest version of its award-winning slideshow creation software. CD & DVD PictureShow 4 is the must-have software accessory for digital camera users who want a fast, easy way to make a photo album slideshow that can be viewed

on a TV screen and shared with family and friends.



CD & DVD Picture Show 4 is designed specifically for novice or first-time users and yet has powerful features that should satisfy most enthusiasts.



Users can select an Instant-Show theme template which gives them all the aspects of an entertaining slideshow with just one click. Templates mix meaningful themes with rich special effects for stunning results. There are also many powerful

features, including built-in audio and video trim functionality, intelligent photo enhancement tools, customizable audio and transition settings and DVD menu

creation capabilities.



With Ulead Photo Explorer 8.5 included in this package, users have a complete digital media management solution and comprehensive yet easy-to-use tools for acquiring, viewing, organizing, and adjusting digital images, as well as anaging

audio and video clips.



"The growth of both digital cameras and DVD burners has opened the door to a world of new and exciting slideshow possibilities," said Colwin Chan, product manager at Ulead Systems, North America. "People are taking more pictures than ever. Watching them on TV in the comfort of the living room is a great way to enjoy the memories. This software provides the perfect mix of ease-of-use and customization, which should appeal to a whole new mass-market segment of consumers."



New Features in CD & DVD PictureShow 4:

· New Instant-Show theme templates provide one-click slideshow creation, complete

with stylish DVD navigation menus, background music, pan & zoom, transition and motion effects.

· Customizable Pan and Zoom adds excitement as users can pan across or zoom into the details of their photos.

· Built-in photo repairs with the ExpressFix™ Wizard enables users to quickly

fix common photo problems such as incorrect exposure, color cast, saturation,

and focus - they can also "beautify" skin.

· Trim audio lets users adjust music to the desired length. It's the perfect built-in tool to add small clips or sections of audio to a slideshow.

· Multi-trim video is a unique feature that lets users select segments from a video file and insert them into a slideshow so they can view their photos and video together on one disc.

· CD audio support enables users to add their favorite music from CDs as background audio in the slideshow.

· The Audio & Effects interface lets users easily customize every aspect of a slideshow. They can add multiple audio files to the slideshow, view and change individual transitions between photos, apply different pan & zoom effects, control each photo's duration and much more.

· Save Photo as a Separate File is a convenient function that enables users to save any photos that have been enhanced, repaired or customized.

· Save Slideshow as Video File enables users to share their slideshows in an email, on the Web, on a portable media device or a computer using any popular media player.



Pricing and Availability

Ulead CD & DVD PictureShow 4 is available in North American retail stores, catalogs and at www.ulead.com for $49.99. Previous CD & DVD PictureShow customers can upgrade to the latest version at www.ulead.com <http://www.ulead.com/> for $29.99. See site for full details.



About Ulead Systems

Ulead Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of innovative video, imaging and graphics software for desktop, server, mobile and Internet platforms. As more people use digital technologies at home, school and the workplace, Ulead software empowers users of all levels with the tools to easily and affordably personalize, manage and share digital content. For more information on the company, its products

and services, please visit Ulead's Web site at www.ulead.com or call 800-85-ULEAD (800-858-5323).



###



Ulead is a registered trademark and Ulead CD & DVD PictureShow, Instant-Show and Ulead Photo Explorer are trademarks of Ulead Systems, Inc. All other trademarks

are the property of their respective holders.