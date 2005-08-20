Interior Demolition Project Completed by Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was contracted to perform the gutting out of three retail spaces in a strip mall for two new tenants. The interior demolition project consisted of the following tasks:



· Removal of all drop ceilings

· Removal of interior non-load bearing walls

· Stripping of wall coverings

· Removal of ceramic and vinyl floor tiles

· Demolition of HVAC

· Demolition of miscellaneous equipment, interior partitions, and wall coverings



To accomplish this task, Dallas Contracting utilized several pieces of equipment and an average labor force of 6 workers. Several skid steers were utilized; one skid steer was equipped with a demolition bucket to assist with removal of debris and the other was equipped with a hydraulic hammer attachment to facilitate flooring removal. Several scissor lifts were also utilized to assist the workers remove the HVAC, ceiling and pipe hangers. The laborers utilized various hand tools to complete the demolition work including saw-salls, sledge hammers, pry bars and pneumatic chisel guns.



The project had an accelerated schedule and needed to be completed in eight (8) working days. The project was completed on schedule and without incident or injury.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is an expert in interior demolition, strip-outs and gut outs. Additional information on our interior demolition services can be obtained at our website http://www.dallascontracting.com//interior_demolition.html



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Environmental Remediation, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. sells used and surplus equipment and inventory at their storefront on EBAY (http://stores.ebay.com/Dallas-Contracting?refid=store).



