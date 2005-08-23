Resellerspanel.com Launches an Automated PHP Script Installer

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2005 --Resellerspanel.com (www.resellerspanel.com), a UK-based reseller hosting provider, which boasts some 30 000 resellers, announces that an automated script installer called Elefante Installer has been made available in Resellerspanel.com’s web hosting control panel. The Elefante Installer is a PHP web application services installer with which customers can automatically install various PHP script packages through their control panels. The script installer is available in the Tools section of Resellerspanel.com’s web hosting control panel.



The Elefante Installer provides automated installation of over 30 popular PHP scripts, among them phpAdsNew, phpList, Geeklog, PhpWiki, phpWebSite, phpBB2, OS Commerce, Mambo, PHP Nuke, PostNuke, phplinks and many others, grouped in the following categories: Ad Management, Blog, Calendars, Classified Ads, Content Management, Customer Support, Discussion Boards, E-commerce, File Manipulation, Groupware Tools, Image Galleries, Portal Systems, Server Management and Web Hosting Tools.



Kalin Blaskoff, CEO of Resellerspanel.com, said that there is no need for the clients to know PHP or anything about the scripts configuration, that the Elefante Installer will handle all configuration settings instead of them, and that in this way clients can install popular PHP packages in seconds without any PHP scripts installation knowledge.



