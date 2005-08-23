Actual Transparent Window Opens a New Way to Handle Windows

Actual Tools announces Actual Transparent Window 3.7

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2005 -- Actual Tools announced version 3.7 of its intriguing Windows shell enhancement novelty - the application that allows setting any level of transparency for any individual window on the system. Actual Transparent Window 3.7 adds a new dimension to desktop space making it easy to organize simultaneously open windows without having to minimize and restore them every here and then. Along with common techniques of switching between applications windows Actual Transparent Window offers depth-based window ordering thanks to fully customizable transparency levels that are saved individually for each window.



Actual Transparent Window is intended for broad range of Windows users who value time and long for esthetical pleasure of modern computing. Using transparent windows reduces negative effects on user's eyes as well as it allows for more native dimensional information representation model in human beings. Multiple reports by Actual Transparent Window users indicate overall increase of productivity when using several business applications that require manual information interchange simultaneously. Desktop space saved by eliminating opaque windows can be used for placing additional icons. Another great use of this program is for setting transparency depending on importance of task an application performs.



"Actual Transparent Window has many utilitarian functions," said Michael Tretyakov, CEO of Actual Tools. "For example, it can help you create carbon copies of images and documents where the Copy and Print features are disabled. Simply open the needed text, create a new document in your word processor, make its window semi-transparent and off you go! Read through and type a copy of the original document which otherwise will remain inaccessible."



"Another good thing about semi-transparency effect is that it gives your desktop a fantastic new look. You can experiment and enjoy the new look of the Windows taskbar, drop-down menus, lists, Instant Messenger and other desktop elements. According to our customers, they often apply the transparency effect to WinAmp and Widows Media Player, making them look even more sleek and stylish. Your eye will no longer stumble over a half-visible player that literally blends with the desktop."



Actual Transparent Window integrates and functions transparently throughout the Operating System. The user can make any window semi-transparent simply by clicking on the Make Transparent button placed on the current window title bar. By right-clicking on the same button, the user can access a drop-down menu and set any level of window transparency. Any window can automatically become semi-transparent when it is being moved, resized or simply becomes inactive.



Actual Transparent Window runs under Windows 2000/XP and costs $19.95 (USD) for a single-user license. The fully functional evaluation version of the program is available for free at http://www.ActualTools.com/files/atwsetup.exe



Founded in 2001, Actual Tools is a software development company, focused on producing powerful desktop enhancement applications. We help people innovate and increase efficiencies by offering powerful and cost-effective solutions and services worldwide. Our highly successful family of desktop enhancement applications delivers industry leading technologies including window minimization to tray/screen edge, window roll-up, window transparency, window stay-on-top, and is setting the standard for the next generation computer interface.



