AKVIS Enhancer will reveal details on your picture

Perm, Russian Federation -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2005 -- AKVIS LLC announces the release of AKVIS Enhancer V.2.1 for Windows and Macintosh.



Sometimes a photographer captures a great photo but some details within it will be lost due to unevenness of exposure; faces may be cast in shadow, or scenery wiped out by overexposure.

Merely manipulating the brightness and contrast of the whole frame with photo editing software can improve the problem in some portions of a photo, but might then spoil other areas that need different treatment. Here lies the strength of AKVIS Enhancer.



AKVIS Enhancer strengthens the difference between adjacent pixels having different color gradations and reveals details within shadowed, overexposed or mid-tone areas. Where other digital photo editing programs may achieve acceptable results by manipulating two to four shots of the same scene, AKVIS Enhancer applies advanced algorithms to a single shot for spectacular outcome.



In addition to its appeal to the amateur photographer and home user, AKVIS Enhancer is a highly useful tool in the production of technical and industrial photographs, or for revealing subtle details within medical imaging and forensic photos. Demonstrations of AKVIS

Enhancer's features are available at http://akvis.com/en/enhancer-tutorial/index.php .



The AKVIS Enhancer plugin is compatible with Adobe Photoshop and Photoshop Elements, Corel Painter, Corel Photo-Paint, Jasc Paint Shop Pro, ACD FotoCanvas, and Ulead PhotoImpact. AKVIS Enhancer on Microsoft WindowsT 98/ME/2000/XP/NT, using one of the photo editors listed above.



AKVIS Enhancer sells for $69.00 US, downloadable from http://akvis.com .

For a free trial, AKVIS offers 10 days of fully functional use. One license key allows activating the software on two computers, for example, on a desktop and a laptop.

Details are available at http://akvis.com/en/enhancer/index.php .

