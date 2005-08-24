Batch file renaming utility anyone can understand

Batch renaming utility anyone can understand.



Moscow, Russia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2005 -- File renaming utilities are ubiquitous, rarely attracting editor’s attention or making it to product review pages. The reason for that is that these tools are usually viewed as unnecessary for a regular user and too complicated. VisualRenamer changes all that.



The idea behind VisualRenamer is to make batch renaming as simple as playing Lego. No command lines, no obscure mask functions, no complicated rules. VisualRenamers employs WYSIWYG function (what you see is what you get) to make batch renaming a simple and straightforward process. To rename somefile.EXE into Somefile.exe, for example, a user select a filename, presses Capitalize, then selects extension and presses Lowercase, then select a folder or subfolder to apply the rules to and the entire renaming process is done with one click.



All other renaming functions including but not limited to enumerating, extension swapping, replacing umlauts and other non-standard characters with ASCII characters are done likewise. While VisualRenamer was created with professional users in mind (designers, programmers, webmasters and other categories), software primary target are inexperienced users who have large mp3 file collections and own digital camera, and thus can take advantage of a batch renamer that saves time and requires no special knowledge to operate.



VisualRenamer is distributed electronically over the Internet; free demo version is available at http://www.CoolUtils.com/download/VisualRenamer.exe for evaluation.



The price of a single copy is 24.50 US Dollars.



Softpicity Development is a reputable software maker with large office portfolio that includes graphics tools, multimedia programs, document processing and administrative applications, and higher productivity tools.



If you have any questions, would like to request editor’s copy, want to inquire about special prices for volume buyers/software resellers, or have a business proposal, please contact Alexander Buzaev at sales@CoolUtils.com



