LoPresti Speed Merchants announces performance enhancements for Piper Saratogas and Cherokees

Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2005 -- LoPresti Speed Merchants, the foremost provider of aviation performance solutions, announced today the introduction of a line of Hi Performance wheel pants for Piper models PA28’s and PA32’s.



LoPresti “Speed Spats” are designed to lower drag, enhance appearance and simplify routine maintenance. This new design provides vastly simplified access, such as servicing the brakes and tires is now accomplished with ease. Also, to complement these new “Speed Spats” and keep your aircraft looking great, LoPresti has also designed a “No Scratch” tow bar.



The Speed Merchants line of performance enhancements has long been the standard by which others are measured. LoPresti enhancements lead the pack by reducing drag and enhancing appearance.



According to Curt LoPresti, the CEO of Speed Merchants, “Our company was built on the principle that you should get all the speed you pay for. We release the performance trapped inside your aircraft without the penalties of extra weight and fuel consumption.”



For more information contact LoPresti Speed Merchants at 772-562-4757 – 800-859-4757 – www.SpeedMods.com.



About LoPresti Speed Merchants

LoPresti Speed Merchants is the world's foremost provider of aviation performance solutions. Speed Merchants designs and manufactures modifications to dramatically improve the performance of General Aviation aircraft. LoPresti Engineering has also provided technical services to Lockheed, Martin, Lycoming Engine Company, Hartzell Propeller Company, Fairchild Aircraft, Pilatus, American General Aircraft, Cirrus Design, Adam, Lancair and AJ Aerospace, among others. For more than three decades, founder Roy LoPresti was the reigning prince of light aircraft design. Roy was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laying claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. Innovation is the mantra. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, Speed Merchants leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

