uCertify: Exam Simulation for CIW Security Professional (1D0-470)

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2005 -- uCertify, an eminent provider of IT Certification exam preparation solutions, has announced to launch its Exam Simulation PrepKit for the CIW Security Professional Exam (1D0-470 ) on September 15, 2005. uCertify has also announced a 50% Pre-release discount on the PrepKit. Customers can pre-order this PrepKit for only US$39.99 and save US$40.00.



A free evaluation version with limited number of questions and study notes is now available for free download at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CIW/1D0-470.html



“With the extensive use of the Internet and other networks in our day to day life, security has become and important issue, and there is a huge demand for security personnel. CIW Security Professional is a well recognized certification today, and we are pleased to offer this new PrepKit, which is based on the latest CIW exam pattern and provides all the information needed to successfully pass this exam.” Says David Jackson, Product Manager, uCertify.



CIW- Certified Internet Webmaster Certification certifies the skills of Internet professionals responsible for marketing, purchasing methods and securing transactions in business to business and business to consumer e-commerce. The CIW certification program provides various certifications according to the need and wants of a candidate. These certifications are: CIW Associate Certification, CIW Professional Certification, and CIW Master Certification. CIW Security Professional certification exam is a requirement for the Master CIW Administrator certification.



The CIW Security Professional exam focuses on management and deployment of e-business transaction and payment security solutions. This certification validates the knowledge and skills of a professional in implementing e-business security policies; identifying security threats, developing countermeasures using firewall systems and attack-recognition technologies; and managing the deployment of security solutions.



A team of certified and experienced experts has developed the new PrepKit, after a profound research. The objective of this PrepKit is to provide adequate resources for the preparation of the CIW Security Professional exam. The PrepKit offers 4 simulation tests that help the candidates to judge the level of their preparations. The simulation tests include 280 questions with 129 explanations and study notes, which enhance the knowledge and enrich the skills of the candidates. The PrepKit also contains 60 pop quiz questions.



The highly realistic questions in this PrepKit provide the environment of the real exam, which increases the confidence level of the candidates. The candidates can identify their strong and weak areas, and improve themselves with the help of explanations given for the correct as well as incorrect answers.



uCertify guarantees a full refund of money on this PrepKit, in case a candidate does not pass the Exam in a single attempt.





About uCertify



Conceived in 1996, uCertify.com specializes in the development of computer assisted test preparation software. The company provides exam simulation PrepKits for the certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading vendors. The Prepkits are developed after rigorous research and innovation by a panel of highly experienced and certified authors to equip the aspirants with the latest and accurate study material for IT certifications.

Learn more about uCertify: http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html











