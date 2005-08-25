Annual Flooring B2B Conference Sets Attendance Record

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2005 -- The annual Flooring B2B conference was held on August 16th and 17th at the 191 Club in downtown Atlanta. The conference was well attended by the major mills, distributors and software companies. The number of first time attendees included Gulistan Carpet, Adleta, All Tile, Tri –West, JJ Haines and Royalty Carpets.



RFMS, the leading provider of business management software and B2B capability to the floor covering industry, announced that nearly 15% of its client base – 225 dealers – are using the RFMS B2B software solution to streamline their business operations. Terry Wheat, President of RFMS, stated that “dealer response to B2B has exceeded expectations and the adoption rate will continue to grow rapidly into 2006 as more distributors begin offering electronic capability to dealers”. Working in concert with the industry’s major suppliers, RFMS has been instrumental in helping nearly 100 of the B2B enabled dealers send POs electronically on a daily basis. It is estimated that the $10 million of electronic POs currently being transacted monthly will double in the next six months.



B2B E-Commerce is a proven business technology that incorporates internet communication capabilities to automate routine business transactions between dealers and their suppliers including tasks such as maintaining product/price catalogs, processing invoices and transmitting purchase orders. Significant administrative savings are realized due to the elimination of manual data entry of new products and price changes, faxing of purchase orders and data entry of invoices - allowing dealers of all sizes to slash administrative transaction costs, increase accuracy and boost customer service.

Because all suppliers and software companies use a common set of standards to communicate and transmit data (see www.FlooringB2BStandard.com), the B2B process for a dealer is the same whether connecting to a mill, distributor or supplier. All the dealer needs to get started is business software that is B2B compliant, a high-speed Internet connection, initial training and access to a help desk when additional training or support is needed.