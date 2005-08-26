Meet Your Project Deadlines and Milestones with DevPlanner

Kharkov, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2005 -- Prominent statistics shows what almost every IT project failed to meet deadlines and project requirements. A Standish Group survey conform the statistics about IT projects: 75% of completed projects are late, only 61% of originally scheduled features/functions make it to the end product, schedule overruns average 222%.



A valuable reason of this scary statistic is a lack of checking the progress of the project. Usually people invest in unimportant tasks and when a launch day comes they are surprised with an entire list of challenges that need an immediate attention.



To get always in touch with project progress, track what was done and dates scheduled, incomplete tasks and time remains in DevPlanner introduced deadlines calendar. It consists from two rows: plan and reality. The first row shows scheduled deadlines. The second row shows completion date, it calculates automatically. Comparison of plan and reality can show real work progress for every team member. This simple calendar can help enough even if drawn on paper for people who prefer dealing with none electronic management tools.



Usually scheduling date for every small task is not fixed, only stage deadline matter. In this case scheduling dates can be calculated for tasks using estimations and averaged presence, usually 25-60% or 2 – 5 hours per day. This simple calculation can help building various “What If” scenarios and control expectations as early as it possible.



