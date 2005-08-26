Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Donates Historic Railroad Artifact to New Jersey Transportation Heritage Center

South Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2005 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was contracted to demolish the entire old rubber plant. The site is approximately 6.5 acres and includes various industrial buildings including several outside tank farms and a power/boiler house. As part of this demolition, a large amount of railroad track associated with the railroad spur into the facility needed to be removed.



During demolition of the railroad spur, Dallas Contracting was able to salvage a capstan rail car puller. This item was donated to the New Jersey Transportation Heritage Center (website: http://www.NJTHC.org). This historic railroad artifact will be a central part of an educational exhibit in the New Jersey Transportation Heritage Center focusing on coal.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is an expert in demolition and equipment salvage. Additional information on our services can be obtained at our website http://www.dallascontracting.com/





About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Environmental Remediation, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. sells used and surplus equipment and inventory at their storefront on EBAY (http://stores.ebay.com/Dallas-Contracting?refid=store).



Contact:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601

Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website http://www.dallascontracting.com