Newborn to Coolutils Family Shows the Signs of Prodigy

August 30, 2005 - Softplicity has enlarged its family of Windows utilities, known under the Coolutils brand, with a new member, Total PDF Converter. The newcomer’s line of duty can be guessed from its name. Yet again a number of interesting features distinguish the program’s functionality and make it a valuable addition to the Softplicity’s Coolutils collection.



Coolutils have already endowed customers with many handy supplements to the Windows core functionality. Their sphere of application ranges form graphics and multimedia to data processing and management. Particular attention has been paid to PDF documents, which is quite natural, given their widespread use in the net. Known for its capacity to facilitate the exchange of rich content documents, PDF has become a standard carrier of important business, scientific and other information. And although PDF firmly entrenched itself as an information vessel, handling PDF docs is not always an easy thing. And not a cheap one either, when it comes to fully-functional Adobe products. To override these two major flaws, you can convert PDF to a format friendlier to editing. Total PDF Converter can make information in the web more available and easy to deal with. With its help you can extract data form its embellished vessel and put it into a more practical one, which fits your editing tasks.



Total PDF Converter features a wide range of conversion options. Along with Word Doc, Excel, HTML, Text and CSV files, it offers a number of graphic formats supported by Sony PSP and appliances for visual presentation. The converter supports multi-string characters and can be effectively used for documents with Asian layout and encoding. The speed and accuracy of conversion provided by Total PDF Converter deserve special attention. Conversion of rich content files, even of a considerable size, becomes a matter of a few seconds. High-resolution images retain no less than 98% quality of original files. Comfortable work panel allows choosing a format and launching conversion with the same button click. Flexibility of the tool satisfies most PDF conversion needs, including command line and batch conversion.



Many users have already found Total PDF Converter a useful addition to their collection of Coolutils tools. “New Total PDF Converter has become great help in my everyday routine. I use lots of PDF docs in my research work. Now I convert them into text files and add my comments. It’s become much easier to reuse some bits of PDF. Well done, guys!” says Tim Walker, customer from Canada. “My husband and I work in the same field and often discuss things we dig out in the net. Now we make home presentations and get a lot of fun out of it. It’s amazing how many new ways can be found for ordinary PDFs” says The Armits, New Zealand.



Features at a Glance

Support for Word Doc, Excel, HTML, Text and CSV conversion.

Support for BMP, JPEG, WNF, EMF, PNG, GIF, TIFF, EPS formats.

Batch and command line modes.

Multi-bit language support.

Converted file retains original layout.

Intuitive user interface.



Availability and Pricing

Total PDF Converter runs under Windows 98, Me, 2000, XP platforms and costs $39.90 USD for a single user edition. Flexible discount policy is offered for bulk orders. All registered users are entitled to free technical support. A fully-functional evaluation version is available as a free download at http://www.coolutils.com/download/TotalPDFConverter.exe.



About Softplicity

Since its establishment in 1998, Softplicity has been demonstrating stable growth and expansion in their product line. The two main directions of the software development efforts are file management systems and popular utilities. Frigate file manager, their flagship product, and Coolutils family have brought multiple awards and a deserved reputation of reliable and highly functional tools among business and home users.



Product page link: http://www.coolutils.com/TotalPDFConverter

Download link: http://www.coolutils.com/download/TotalPDFConverter.exe

Web: http://www.coolutils.com

