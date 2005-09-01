Serapid Escaping Arc Clamp withstands shock

Sterling Heights, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2005 -- The Serapid TBHS Escaping Arc Clamp is the new generation wedge clamp. The arc shaped clamping rod ensures that clamping forces are applied perpendicularly thus eliminating lateral forces (no radial load). The escaping motion also removes the risk of sticking, which often occurs during the unclamping process when a clamp is subjected to shocks.



The Escaping Arc Clamp includes a mechanical safety lock to ensure the clamp cannot open in the event of a hydraulic failure. Optional proximity switches are also available to sense clamp position. Standard sizes include 4, 6, 10, and 20 ton capacities. Contact Serapid today to receive additional information about the TBHS Serapid Escaping Arc clamp: 800-663-4514,

info-us@serapid.com

www.serapid.com

