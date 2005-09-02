SpectraScience begins clinical trial to detect pre-cancer of the esophagus

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2005 --SpectraScience, Inc. (SCIE) announced today that it has begun a clinical trial to determine if its WavStatTM Optical Biopsy System can detect a pre-esophageal cancer condition sometimes known as Barrett’s esophagus.



This large trial follows an earlier trial of 87 patients that found a 95% sensitivity in determining high-grade dysplasia (pre-cancer) vs. non-dysplastic Barrett’s esophagus. The results of the trial will be available in several months.



The Company has developed its proprietary WavStatTM Optical Biopsy System for use by physicians in diagnosing tissue to be normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous. The WavStatTM System is currently approved for use in the colon.



This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause SpectraScience’s actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by SpectraScience in this news release, the Form 10-KSB and in SpectraScience’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect SpectraScience’s business. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautions and risk factors filed by SpectraScience in its annual report on Form 10-KSB.and other documents.



For further information contact Jim Hitchin (858) 847-0200.

