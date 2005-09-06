AKVIS Chameleon Plug-in v.3: Photo collage creation at your fingertips

Perm, Russian Federation -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2005 -- AKVIS LLC announces the release of AKVIS Chameleon V. 3.0 for Macintosh and Windows™, a photo collage creation plug-in.



The name of the program reveals its main feature - the plug-in allows inserting a copied object into a picture in such a way that it adapts to the new color range and blends with the background. Designers would especially appreciate this tool as it allows them to combine images with entirely different color ranges, to create the effect of drawing on a texture surface (crumpled paper, wood, etc), and all that with only a mouse-click.



Beautiful results can be achieved even for users with very little experience with photo editing software, since this tool does not require precise selection of objects.



Two modes of collage creation are available, Standard and Snapshot. With just the press of a button in Standard Mode, AKVIS Chameleon automatically adjusts an inserted object to the background The Snapshot mode adds dimension to a collage, layering the blended components so that the texture and relief of the primary image can be seen through. Demonstrations of AKVIS Chameleon features are available at www.akvis.com/en/chameleon-tutorial/index.php .



The new version of AKVIS Chameleon supports 16 bits per channel and allows processing images in color modes RGB, CMYK, Lab and Grayscale. It gives you the opportunity to process images without losses in quality. With 16 bit you get more in-between colors and tones and the result is smoother. It is especially important if you prepare photos for printing.



AKVIS Chameleon is compatible with Adobe Photoshop and Photoshop Elements, Jasc Paint Shop Pro and Ulead PhotoImpact. AKVIS Chameleon V. 2.3 for Windows™ runs on Microsoft Windows™ 98/ME/2000/XP/NT and the Macintosh version runs on the Mac OS X platform.



For a free trial, AKVIS offers 10 days of fully functional use. The users who tried the previous version of Chameleon and have their version expired, now have the opportunity to test the software again.



Registered users of previous versions of AKVIS Chameleon can upgrade to V.3.0 for free.



From now on one license allows activating the software on two computers, for example, on a desktop and on a laptop



Normally priced alone at USD $69.00, AKVIS Chameleon is also available in the AKVIS Alchemy bundle, which includes AKVIS entire family of photo editing plug-ins: Retoucher, Enhancer, Stamp, Coloriage and Chameleon, for USD $250..



AKVIS LLC was founded in 2004 and since then has released several successful software plug-ins for digital image processing. With a corporate philosophy focusing on finding new ways to spur creative thought, AKVIS LLC designs intuitive software tools for creative self-expression.

