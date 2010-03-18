New Web Site Offers Affordable, Personalized Party Favors for 2010 Graduates

Boone, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2010 -- PartySweets.com, the new online party store, offers a huge variety of affordable, personalized graduation candy favors and themed wrappers with delicious candies inside.



The U.S. Census Bureau estimates more than 5.5 million students will graduate from high school and college in 2010. Couple that staggering statistic with a parent’s desire to celebrate their child’s graduation in a unique and inexpensive manner. As such the need for affordable ways to customize a graduation party becomes evident.



PartySweets.com was created to provide parents and party planners with affordable, personalized and stock-themed candy favors. The site’s simple navigation makes picking the candy, wrapper and ink colors, font, and message, fun. It offers unlimited options to personalize a graduation party or open house including:



- The graduate’s name and graduation date can be beautifully printed on wrappers and showcased in a crystal bowl during the party or open house.

- Personalized wrapped candies can be sprinkled upon the refreshment table creating festive “table confetti”.

- Gift bags in the graduate’s school colors can be filled with personalized wrapped treats for one-of-a-kind guest gifts.



“We’re excited about the positive feedback we’ve already received from moms across the country about our delicious, personalized party favors. We’re ready to customize orders for their kindergarten to PhD graduates.” explained Kathi Guy, vp of marketing for PartySweets.com.



About Hospitality Mints

In business since 1978, Hospitality Mints produces over six million mints and candies a day in its manufacturing facility in Boone, NC. The company serves more than 10,000 customers across food service, retail and ad specialty channels, reaching restaurants, hotels, resorts, businesses, events, and grocery and party store outlets. Hospitality Mints launched PartySweets.com to provide affordable, high quality, personalized and themed candy to party planners across the country. PartySweets.com sells hundreds of themed wrappers for all occasions including collegiate licensed candy. Join the party! Visit http://www.PartySweets.com.

