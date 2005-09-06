DevPlanner helps coordinating plans inside a team

Kharkov, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2005 -- DevPlanner, personal planning and estimating tool, released with a new report "Daily Time Plan" what helps coordinating plans inside a team and increasing whole team performance and managing ability.



Well known time management principles pay attention to daily plans synchronization. Organization of an effective team work requires daily plans adjustments by every team member. This will help avoiding possible discrepancies and non required downtime.



Coordinated plan on a day minimizes work interruptions as well. Alexander Russo, experienced software developer, usually asked his manager: "Stanislas, what can I do next?" This sentence resounded ten times a day, once a next task was completed. Interruption of 6 - 9 minutes will take additional 4 - 5 minutes of recovering. Five interruptions will shoot an hour.



This release of DevPlanner, in addition to regular planning automation, allows printing a well formatted report of planned tasks for a week with a day details. Near each schedule provided place for adjustments and additional information. Usually these places contain real adjusted plans. Corrections can be quickly applied in DevPlanner.



This report is very effective on a daily standup meeting. "We introduced daily standup meetings as a company standard a long time ago. Now, when Daily Time Plan report available, we can discuss current situation and plans more objectively." – said Stanislas Gayoviy, CTO in Ukraine's Kharkov State Aircraft Manufacturing Co. (KSAMC).



DevPlanner is a shareware program and available for 30 days free at http://www.devplanner.com or http://www.devplanner.org.



Educational institutions can get a free permanent DevPlanner license to include it in their training programs after online registration at http://www.devplanner.com/eduorder.html.



About Fedorenko Company

Fedorenko is an independent innovative software development company. Our competences are time management, project management and productivity tools and technologies.