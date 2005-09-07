InterVideo Launches New DVD Copy 4

Comprehensive 3-Step DVD Software with Advanced DVD Copying Capabilities and Enhanced Customization Features



Fremont, Calif. — September 7, 2005 — InterVideo®, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVII) announced today InterVideo DVD Copy™ 4, the latest release of its award-winning, three-step software for making high-quality copies of unencrypted* CDs, DVDs, video, music, photo and data files. Consistently rated as one of the easiest and most comprehensive copy and DVD burning applications, DVD Copy enables consumers to meet all of their video duplication, conversion and reproduction needs with a single solution. With the new version, InterVideo adds "most-wanted" features such as automated Internet file copy support, support for handheld and gaming devices and support for the new DivX® Media Format features introduced with DivX 6.



DVD Copy 4 combines these and a host of other new features with the ability to achieve superior-quality copies up to 25 percent faster. This unique combination makes it ideal for consumers who want to share or protect their personal collection of CD/DVDs from damage or loss. Equipped with a fresh new intuitive wizard-like user interface, even a beginner can create identical duplicates of their personal videos, merge DVDs, or convert files on their hard drive into a DVD formatted disk. For the three-step process, users simply select the source, drive destination and the video output format. The software’s powerful Autofit feature automatically determines how much compression is needed to produce the best-looking results for the output selected.



More experienced users will enjoy DVD Copy 4's advanced customization capabilities that enable them to personalize their DVD/VCD content to suit their individual viewing habits and available space. With these capabilities, they can remove unwanted subtitles, languages, titles and chapters, or even merge titles from several different DVDs/VCDs onto a single disc. In addition, DVD Copy 4 supports copying and transcoding a DVD +VR or a DVD- VR format video from DVD recorders to the DVD Video format for broader playback capabilities. Emerging formats such as downloaded “VodCasts” will also be easy to customize with DVD Copy and convert from MPEG4 to DVD Video discs.



New features that have been added to the latest version of DVD Copy 4 include:



° Internet Copy – Consumers can download videos from the Internet and burn them direct to disc for archiving simply by providing the URL and selecting the video to be copied.

° AutoMake Menu – When burning a video file from a computer hard disc or from the Internet to a DVD disc, users DVD Copy 4 can generate a navigation menu created automatically.

° DivX® 6 and the DivX Media Format – DVD Copy 4 users can now create DivX media files with all the advanced features of the DivX Media Format including interactive menus, multiple subtitles and alternate audio tracks for a complete DVD-like home entertainment experience.

° 3GPP/3GPP2 Support – With support for the new standard for digital video media across 3G broadband mobile networks, DVD Copy 4 can now be used to archive and email favorite clips recorded on a mobile phone.

° Sony PSP Video Format Support – Movie enthusiasts can now copy their favorite video clips to Sony memory sticks and playback in the popular Sony PSP video console.

° Copy DVD-Video to Audio CD – Music fans can create their own version of a soundtrack by extracting audio tracks from a DVD movie and saving the file as a MP3, WMA, or WAV file.

° 4.85G DVD Support – DVD Copy 4 now supports the emerging new format that provides an extra 150MB of capacity, which can be useful for gaming purposes. If the entire disc capacity is not used, the 3mm gap around the outer edge of the DVD disc can act as a protective buffer when burning 4.7G of content.

° Burn DVD-Video to Disc Image – Using this new feature, movie enthusiasts can copy their home movie as a disc image and then save it to their PC for burning their DVD-Video at a more convenient time.



In addition to being compatible with the widest range of CD/DVD burners DVD Copy 4 supports all latest recordable media formats including DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, CD-R/RW, DVD-RAM and the new DVD+/-R DL technology which allows consumers to record up to 4 hours of DVD-quality video or 16 hours of VHS-quality video on a single side of a DVD+/-R DL disc. With its broad media compatibility, video enthusiasts don’t need to worry about how they can share their videos with family and friends.



Pricing, Availability

InterVideo DVD Copy 4 is available at InterVideo's web site, www.intervideo.com and through Japan retail outlets. Compatible with Windows® 2000 and XP systems, the suggested list prices are $49.95 USD for the Gold version and $79.95 USD for the full Platinum version.



* Editors Note: InterVideo DVD Copy does not bypass copy protection. DVDs containing CSS-encryption cannot be copied.

