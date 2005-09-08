Organize Your Garage in No Time and Help Victims of Hurricane Katrina

Austin, Texas -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/8/2005 -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, many people feel committed to help in some way. This is a perfect opportunity to organize your garage and donate things you no longer use, or hold a garage sale and donate the proceeds to a local agency that is working to aid those directly affected by this disaster. As the storm’s victims leave temporary shelters, many of the items collecting dust in your garage could help them set up a new home.



“Most people’s garages are bursting with household goods that could significantly help a family get established in a new home or apartment, and outfit them in clothing that they desperately need,” said Barry Izsak, author of Organize Your Garage in No Time and president of the National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO). “It’s hard for people to get motivated to deal with years of accumulated clutter when they don’t have a reason to. This disaster is bringing people together and everyone wants to know of a way they can directly help those trying to recover from such a life-altering catastrophe.”



Here are just a few of the things crammed in people’s garages all across this country that hurricane survivors urgently need: clothing, shoes, jackets, hangers, blankets, sheets, towels, pillows, mattresses, chests of drawers, shelving units, bookcases, tables, desks, chairs, pots and pans, dishes, and utensils for eating and cooking. “What sense does it make that these unused and unwanted items clutter up people’s garages, while there are thousands of displaced persons who desperately need them?” asked Izsak. “Now is the time for action! Organize your garage and help the victims of one of the worst natural disasters in our nation’s history.”



Organize Your Garage in No Time (Que Publishing, 2005) is available at major bookstores and online at www.Organize-Everything.com and www.Amazon.com



About Barry Izsak



Currently serving as President of the National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO), a membership organization of over 3350; and author of Organize Your Garage in No Time, Barry Izsak is recognized as an articulate leader and advocate for the professional organizing industry. He is the owner of ARRANGING IT ALL™ in Austin, Texas and has been helping residential and corporate clients get organized nationwide since 1996. Barry is a member of the NAPO Golden Circle, and recipient of the 2002 NAPO President’s Award and the 2005 NAPO Founders’ Award. He is also an authorized consultant for Kiplinger’s Taming the Paper Tiger software.

