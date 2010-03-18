North Carolina Coastal Land Trust Announces New Director of Development

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2010 -- The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust and Capability Company are pleased to announce S. Vann Pearsall as the Trust’s new Director of Development. In this role, Mr. Pearsall will be responsible for leading the new development team by preparing the annual development plan for the organization and implementing its fund-raising strategies.



Upon his appointment, Mr. Pearsall stated, “I am excited about working with the dedicated staff and volunteers of the Coastal Land Trust to help increase awareness and engage more of our coastal communities.”



Mr. Pearsall comes to the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust from Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina, where he has been serving as the Director of Annual Giving. His previous roles as District Director and Senior District Executive with the Boy Scouts of America reinforced his lifelong passion for the outdoors and honed his leadership skills in a volunteer- and membership-driven organization. He was selected for his new role in part because of the breadth of his fund-raising skills and experience, combined with a genuine warmth and commitment to conservation.



“I am delighted to report that after an intensive job search, we have found a wonderful leader for our development team”, stated Camilla Herlevich, Executive Director of the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust. “Special thanks to Sherry Heuser of Capability Company, [the executive search firm responsible for heading this search], whose professional assistance with this search was essential through the entire process.”



Mr. Pearsall is a graduate of UNC-Wilmington and is a native of eastern North Carolina.



About the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust

The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust works with private individual and corporate landowners in North Carolina to save the lands you love at the coast, like Poplar Grove Plantation, for the future enjoyment of all North Carolinians. Since 1992, the Trust has helped conserve almost 45,000 acres of land in 22 coastal counties of the state. The Coastal Land Trust is based in Wilmington, N.C., and has offices in New Bern and Edenton. If you would like more information on North Carolina Coastal Land Trust, or would like to support its land conservation work, please contact Camilla Herlevich at 910-790-4524 or visit http://www.coastallandtrust.org.



About Capability Company

Capability Company provides search services and consultation for nonprofit organizations to help them hire the best team members to fit their needs and fulfill their missions. To find out more about our services and to see how we can help you, visit http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call (919) 791-3700.

