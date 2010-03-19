York, Pennsylvania Rehab Wholesale Investor Reveals Insider Secrets Other Investors Don't Want The Public To Know

York, Pennsylvania Rehab Real Estate Wholesaler Mikk Sachar reveals secrets at a new web site that gets you access to under-the-radar discount priced homes no one knows about. The site is designed to give other investors VIP access to highly discounted real estate in the York PA area. Home's are perfect for quick rehab and flips and even turnkey rentals are available.
York, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2010 -- York Pennsylvania based Real Estate Wholesaler finally reveals investing secrets at a brand new website
http://www.2days2buy.com
This site is gives investors access to a VIP list of highly discounted York PA Real Estate perfect for quick rehabs or turnkey rentals. All the homes are available at 60% or below market value. These under-the-radar deals are NOT available anywhere else and sell very fast because of the vast amount of profit margins available.
If you're a real estate investor and are planning to buy your next investment property, your first home, that dream home, a condo, vacation home, investment property and want to acquire it at huge discounts, you will find that this site is a complete resource suited perfectly for your needs.
Here is just a small sample of the discounts available:
*ARV - $55,000...Asking Price: ONLY $31,500
*ARV - $170,000...Asking Price: ONLY $110,000
*ARV - $70,000...Asking Price: ONLY $29,500 (2 UNIT!!!)
And many more...
York, Pennsylvania - based Real Estate Wholesaler Mikk Sachar specializes in selling highly discounted real estate to other savvy investors who know a slam dunk deal when they see one.
Mikk Sachar is available for interviews and will welcome all your real estate related questions.
Call 7175789601 for a Free list of highly discounted real estate available right now.
http://www.2days2buy.com