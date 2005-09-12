Market for Surgical and Trauma Wound Care to Surpass $6 Billion by 2009

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2005 -- The worldwide market for products to treat surgical and trauma wounds will surpass the $6 billion mark by 2009, according to a study released today from Kalorama Information. Wound closure products, such as sutures and staples, dominate the sector which is currently displaying approximately 7% annual growth.



The new study, Wound Care Markets, Volume III: Surgical and Trauma Wounds, predicts that despite a general slowdown in growth in the next few years, several segments will outperform the sector as a whole. Biological dressings will continue to display double-digit annual growth despite limited use in these types of wounds. Meanwhile, sealants, adhesives, and glues have been catapulting forward at over 30% annually.



The introduction of scores of these new, innovative products has put pressure on marketers and clinicians to standardize product categorizations and indications, adding a new level of complexity to the successful commercialization of wound products.



“There is a decided shift in clinical decision making about dressings, moving toward the drug model—the specific interactions, indications, side effects, etc.—rather than categorizing products by components,” notes Mary Anne Crandall, RN, the author of the final report. “This new way of thinking about and labeling products is something marketers need to begin positioning themselves for sooner rather than later.”



The study examines 6 broad categories of products and more than 15 subcategories, detailing market size and growth through 2009, presenting competitive market share, and providing a thorough understanding of the environment in which these wound care manufacturers operate.



Wound Care Markets, Volume III: Surgical and Trauma Wounds, the third volume in a series that includes skin ulcers and burns, can be purchased directly from Kalorama Information by clicking http://www.kaloramainformation.com/pub/1099233.html. It is also available at MarketResearch.com.



About Kalorama Information

Kalorama Information, a division of MarketResearch.com, supplies the latest in independent market research for the life sciences. For more information, contact Steven Heffner at 212-807-2634 or sheffner@kaloramainformation.com, or visit www.KaloramaInformation.com.



About MarketResearch.com

MarketResearch.com is the leading provider of global market intelligence products and services. With over 91,000 research publications from 350 research publishers, it’s the world’s most extensive database of expert insights on global industries. For more information, contact Irina Frukhtbeyn at 301-468-3650 x.203 or ifrukhtbeyn@marketresearch.com, or visit www.MarketResearch.com.

