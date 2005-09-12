Adoption Forum's 32 Annual Conference Welcomes Adoption Professionals and Triad Members

Philadelphia-King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2005 -- The much-anticipated 32nd annual Adoption Forum Conference presents a diverse choice of workshops for adopted adults, birthparents, adoptive parents, and professionals. Hosted by the Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center in King of Prussia, PA, the October 8 and 9, 2005 symposium promises to inspire and to educate.



Keynote speaker Adam Pertman, Executive Director of the Evan B. Donaldson Adoption Institute, a Pulitzer Prize nominee, and an adoptive father opens the conference's first day. Author of "Adoption Nation: How the Adoption Revolution is Transforming America" -called "the most important book ever written on the subject"- Mr. Pertman also later leads the workshop "Changing the Media, Changing Minds" which addresses the role of the media in the perception of adoption.



The day's ensuing presenters include Bob Hafetz, author of "Not Remembered, Never Forgotten", PA search specialists, Sue Romberger from PAFind's YahooGroup (http://www.yahoogroups.com/group/pafind) and Carol Chandler from Adoption Forum Pittsburgh, Michelle Atkins PhD, Rita Roitman MSW, David Marion, Ed.D., Mary Grossnickle, author of "A Place in My Heart", Gerry Ciotti, John Ciotti, Judy Horner, and Robert Tomlin. (Biographies of all presenters at http://www.adoptionforum.org/2005presenter.htm)



Day 2, a new optional addition to last year's offerings- is a special informal "Sunday Brunch at the Movies" with a viewing of "Antwone Fisher" and a guided discussion with board-certified psychiatrist Dori Middleman, M.D.



Workshops topics include:



• Supporting The Triad Member During Search, Reunion & Beyond



• Torn Between Two Mothers



• Search One on One: Individualized Search Help



• Safely Exploring Your Hidden Emotions



• The Intersection of Attachment Theory and Adoption



• Birth Fathers: Their Feelings and Issues



• From a Birth Mother’s Perspective



• (Keeping) Secrets and (Telling) Lies



Extra activities include a Friday night Hospitality Suite, Saturday morning Continental Breakfast with registration, Saturday lunch and Silent Auction, and Saturday evening Chartered Shuttle to King of Prussia Malls with special shopping offers for attendees.



Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access to records for adult adoptees. Functioning as a group of members united to promote open and honest communication in adoption, Adoption Forum works to educate the public by providing speakers, an annual conference, and by presenting testimony at legislative hearings. The Forum does not provide treatment, endorse any particular adoption agency nor derive benefit from any referrals. Adoption Forum's purpose is to provide emotional support to all members of the adoption triad: adoptees, biological parents and adoptive parents and to invite support from adoption professionals and legislators.