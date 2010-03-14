Foreign Translations, Inc Assists UNICEF in Haitian Relief Efforts

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2010 -- In an effort to support the earthquake victims in Haiti, Foreign Translations, Inc. (http://www.foreigntranslations.com) assisted the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) by translating information vital to the relief efforts. The company translated documents relating to the protection of children’s rights, forms and manuals used by relief workers and public service announcements providing information to the people of Haiti. These documents translated by Foreign Translations, Inc. assisted UNICEF in reaching out to victims of this natural disaster. In the chaos following the earthquake, aid groups like UNICEF lacked sufficient means of communicating with the French and Creole-speaking Haitians. Foreign Translations, Inc. recognized this need and drew on its years of expertise in translation services to bridge the communication gap.



Providing aid for Haiti through language translation services is a natural fit for Foreign Translations, Inc. Utilizing its well-established quality processes to provide high quality, low-cost translations in a timely fashion, Foreign Translations, Inc. often returns translated documents on the same day requested. By assigning native Creole and French-speaking translators to the project, Foreign Translations, Inc. ensures that information is clearly understood by aid workers and Haitians. Offering low-cost assistance to those in need also aligns with the corporate culture at Foreign Translations, Inc. The entire organization recognizes the importance of giving back and is often involved in charitable giving such as assisting law firms with foreign language needs in pro bono cases as well as offering foreign translations for non-profit ventures. As for continuing aid efforts in Haiti, Foreign Translations, Inc. has pledged its on-going support to UNICEF and the Haitian people.



About Foreign Translations, Inc.

Foreign Translations, Inc. http://www.foreigntranslations.com is a 12-year old global translation services firm specializing in foreign language translation, interpreting and website translation headquartered in Greenville, SC. The company offers translation services for a wide range of projects: from technical manuals, legal contracts and marketing collateral to financial statements, training manuals, e-learning courses, websites, software, policy and procedure handbooks, and newsletters. With thousands of native translators located across the world, the company frequently translates documents ranging from 1,000 words to over several million words in all the major languages. In addition, it provides interpreters for depositions, trials, and conferences. Foreign Translations, Inc. also offers a full range of Multilingual Desktop Publishing Services and International Search Engine Optimization. The company holds a General Services Administration Contract (GSA) with the Federal Government.



