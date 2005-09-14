Mobile Photo Album

London, Londin -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2005 -- i-Photo-Album.com has developed a technology for digital photo album creation.



The technology allows creating photo album in the form of multimedia slide show from separate digital images (pictures/photos) with special video effects and music.



Various multimedia output formats enables the slide show to be played on mobile phone screen, computer and DVD player.



The technology exists in two forms:

- ActiveX component for creating the photo album on-line;

- Standalone binary for automatic server-based volume photo album creation;



Advertising opportunities are included also:

- Dynamic multi-format banner on the on-line component face;

- Additional initial/final frames in the slide show for the both forms of the technology realizations;



Features:



High speed album creation (>1000 images/per hour-processor for DVD and >5000 for mobiles);

Special video effects for passing between images;

Musical illustration with automatic alignment on the album;

Absence of manual operations for the album creation;

Automatic (or semi-automatic) creation mode;

Expandable output multimedia format list;



About i-Photo-Album.com

i-Photo-Album.com is a technology provider for volume digital content resellers. i-Photo-Album has been introducing a technology for creating various format multimedia contents from separate static digital images. The most popular application for the technology is photo album creation for mobile phones and DVD as an alternative to traditional photo printing.



http://i-photo-album.com

