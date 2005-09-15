B-Rhaka’s “Music Cares” benefit chooses a location and date.

NEW YORK, ny -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2005 -- The “Music Cares” benefit for the victims of Hurricane Katrina, which is being organized by Rapper/ Singer/ Producer B-Rhaka, Maurice Woodson of Nomad Entertainment and Danica Dow of Right On! And Black Beat Magazines, have chosen the world famous Strata ( Metronome Hospitality Group) as the location for the event. The fundraiser, which will take place on Wednesday September 28th 2005, will be donating 100% of proceeds to The American Red Cross and other agencies that are helping to shelter, feed and clothe those down in the Gulf Coast that are in need..



“It’s mass hysteria down there. I have family and friends who I haven’t even heard from. I check the websites everyday and am relieved when someone pops up okay or I get a phone call from a family member saying that they heard from so and so and they are alive and well. But there are still so many that no ones heard from. It’s crazy,” the rapper/singer/producer said. “I know that anything we can do up here will be greatly appreciated down there.”



Invitations for people to volunteer their time and talent have been extended and B-Rhaka hopes that Celebrity musical artists, producers, and DJs will jump at the chance to help those on the Gulf Coast.

“We have to come together and do this,” Miss B concluded.



B-Rhaka is a rapper/ singer/ songwriter/producer who has written and produced songs for artists on numerous Major and Independent label as well as worked alongside such talents as Nisan Stewart (Tweet, Missy Elliot, Nelly, Janet Jackson, Musiq Soulchild, etc) and J. Freeman (Snoop Dogg, Deborah Cox, Ginuine, Montell Jordan, etc)



www.stratanyc.com



B-Rhaka’s website: http://B-Rhaka.com



