GemiScorp Releases LaunchIt NOW! Plus 2005

Miami, Florida -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2005 -- GemiScorp Software Solutions today announced the availability of LaunchIt NOW! Plus 2005, a major update of its popular and award-winning product.



LaunchIt NOW! Plus 2005 was designed to help users remove desktop clutter and speed up daily and repetitive tasks, thereby allowing them to achieve maximum efficiency in their work. LaunchIt NOW! Plus 2005 allows users to:



- Have a multi-desktop-like window with full-size icons and labels always at hand, just a hotkey away or docked to any screen edge.

- Organize in multiple user-defined Tabs all their frequently used tools and applications, all kinds of files, folders and favorite URLs for easy launching.

- Associate the program and/or the 'Show Desktop' command to any or both of the 'Windows Logo' keys.

- Quickly open files, display folder contents, jump to Web sites, see images or hear sound files.

- Create shortcuts to all of the virtual items in the 'Control Panel' and 'My Computer' special folders.



Furthermore, the program is able to monitor the Desktop, Quick Launch, Internet Favorites, My Documents, My Music and My Pictures paths so users can immediately organize any newly added items. Also, it supports Windows XP themes, multiple monitors and virtual screen, can be fully configurable and customizable on a per-user basis and supports Add-Ons: Shutdown NOW! (to quickly Turn Off, Restart, Log Off, etc. your system), Cleanup NOW! (to remove any evidence of your work or Internet activities) and RevealPassword NOW! (to recover passwords behind a row of '*****' asterisks).



LaunchIt NOW! Plus 2005 is compatible with all 32-bit Windows versions (Windows 95/98/Me/NT4/2000/XP/2003 Server).



Product Availability and Pricing

More information, screenshots and a fully functional free evaluation of LaunchIt NOW! Plus 2005 are available at:

http://www.gemiscorp.com/english/launchitnowplus/info.html



The product is priced at US$8.95 and can be purchased online in a safe, secure online environment. Volume discounts are available when ordering multiple licenses.



About GemiScorp Software Solutions

GemiScorp provides innovative and quality software solutions for home and corporate users demanding reliable, user friendly and well-supported security and productivity products. GemiScorp has already released four award-winning programs: SafeLogon, SafeSystem, SafeCryptor and LaunchIt NOW! Plus.

