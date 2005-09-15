SafeLogon allows to have full control over the day and time kids, students and employees make use of the computer.

Miami, Florida -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2005 -- SafeLogon is a multi-user and password-based access control utility that enhances and complements the Windows built-in logon and authentication system.



SafeLogon is fully configurable and allows its Administrator to:



- Restrict access to Windows to certain users, optionally controlling the days of the week and the time of the day the user is allowed to log on and use the system.



- Define temporary users who expire after a number of logins and/or when the system reaches a date limit.



- Keep a log or track of all the users making use of the system, including the failed logon attempts.



- Export the whole program configuration to easily extend it from one computer to another one of similar characteristics.



- Apply important security-related tweaks for controlling user access to key Windows components, such as Control Panel, Desktop and Explorer, Network, Start Menu and Taskbar, Display, and so on.



Furthermore, SafeLogon is completely administrable through an easy-to-use, familiar interface and is 100% compatible with all 32-bit Windows versions (Windows 9x/Me/NT4/2000/XP/Server 2003).



As an extra bonus, SafeLogon allows users to quickly log off, restart, shut down, stand by and hibernate the system, start the active screen saver and lock the desktop.



Availability

A free fully-functional trial version of SafeLogon is available at http://www.gemiscorp.com/english/slogon/info.html. The product is priced at US$9.95 and can be purchased online in a safe, secure online environment. Volume discounts are available when ordering multiple licenses.



About GemiScorp Software Solutions,

GemiScorp provides innovative and quality software solutions for home and corporate users demanding reliable, user friendly and well-supported security and productivity products. GemiScorp has already released four award-winning programs: SafeLogon, SafeSystem, SafeCryptor and LaunchIt NOW! Plus.



