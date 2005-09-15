iGetter v2.0 for Windows - Initial release

Dobrich, Bulgaria -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2005 -- Presenta Ltd. is pleased to announce the initial release of iGetter v2.0 for Windows.



Version 2.0 - Initial release:

iGetter is a well known download utility for Mac OS X that now goes to the Windows platform preserving the Mac version’s look and feel as well as functionality that Mac users love.



Description:

iGetter is a full featured download manager and accelerator. iGetter can greatly improve the speed of your downloads using segmented downloading. In addition it allows auto resume on broken downloads, queue filtering by various criteria, site exploration, searching of mirrors, integration with the FileAvenue.net web service, CD burning, scheduling downloads for low traffic periods, auto redial on broken connection, auto hang-up and shut down on completion, and much more.



System Requirements:

- Windows 98/ME/NT4(SP6)/2000/2003/XP



Pricing and Availability:

iGetter is shareware. iGetter can be evaluated for as long as it's needed to decide if it suits the user's needs. All registered users will get free support by email and free upgrades in the major 2.x versions.



The registration fee for iGetter is $25 US.



The new version 2.0 of iGetter is available immediately for download from:

http://www.igetter.net/downloads.html



For more information about iGetter visit:

http://www.igetter.net/iGetter.html



Contact Information:

Presenta Ltd.

http://www.presenta.net/