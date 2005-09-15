Black & White Ball to Dazzle for Scholarships

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2005 -- On November 19, the Stephanie L. DeGuire Foundation will be hosting its first Black & White Ball at the Crowne Plaza St. Louis-Clayton. This year’s event, themed “Promises Kept”, is to introduce the foundation to the St. Louis community and the foundation’s future benefactors.



The evening will start at 7 pm with cocktails and a silent auction,

followed by dinner and dancing. A $150 ticket includes a three-course meal, drinks, dancing, a bid number for the auction and a donation to the foundation. The first ball is set up according to Stephanie’s own wishes and is restricted to black and white; this includes a firm black and white only dress code.



The Stephanie L. DeGuire Foundation was founded early in 2005 in memory of the 22-year-old college student who lost her courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis in October of 2004. The purpose of the foundation is to raise enough money over the next few years to be able to establish scholarships at the University of Missouri – St. Louis, Truman State University, with Delta Sigma Pi Business Fraternity, and with Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, as well as to make a similar donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.



This year’s theme “Promises Kept” refers to the promises made in families, fraternities, sororities, schools and to the promise made to Stephanie to leave a lasting impression in her name.



Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a chronic, progressive, and often fatal genetic disease of the body’s mucus glands. It causes the body to produce thick, sticky mucus that clogs the lungs, often leading to life-threatening infections. The thick secretions also affect the pancreas preventing it from absorbing enzymes and it can affect the liver causing liver damage.



Symptoms sometimes include abnormal heart rhythms, malnutrition, poor

growth, frequent respiratory infections, and breathing difficulties. It is also most commonly found in Caucasians, and the prognosis is moderate, with many patients living up to 30 years after diagnosis. There is still no cure and most patients eventually succumb to lung failure or other infections of the respiratory tract



If you would like more information or would like to donate money please feel free to contact us, or look us up on www.stephaniedeguire.org.

