Virtual Professionals and Small Business Owners: A New E-zine Just for You

Augusta, Georgia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2005 -- The Accént News Group (http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com) is now publishing Accént, a new electronic magazine dedicated to helping small businesses survive — and thrive — in the current world economy. Accént’s mission is simple but challenging: to deliver information, resources and solutions that will enable virtual professionals and small business owners to excel in today’s marketplace.



In each edition Accént will share innovative business ideas and perspectives, deliver techniques and tools that save time and money, and encourage readers to take their businesses in challenging new directions. Published on the first of the month, each issue of Accént will focus on a theme essential to business success such as technology, finance, stress management and customer service.



The name “Accént” was chosen for the new e-zine because the publication targets the specific interests of virtual professionals and small business owners rather than the broader interests of the general business community.



The premier issue, published in August, explored business portability and the technology that makes working on the go possible. The just-released September edition focuses on getting organized, with information packed articles on:



• Really putting “virtual” in Virtual Professional

• Understanding news aggregators and RSS feeds

• Using great websites to organize your life

• Forecasting the future of the Internet

• Guarding against identity theft

• Taking your business international



In October, the Accént news team will concentrate on technology and practical ways to apply it to your business. For starters, the group will delve into open source and organizing software, blogging, online technical assistance, and desktop to iPod.



Be sure to visit http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com to download the August and September issues. While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe so future editions come straight to your inbox. Subscriptions to Accént are free, and your e-mail address will never be shared.



Accént was developed by the Accént News Group, a newly formed network of virtual professionals and small business owners that volunteers its expertise to help other business owners succeed. Because members want to be an independent, informed voice for small business, the Accént News Group is not affiliated with any company or organization.



Current members of the Accént news team are



Editor: Evalyn (Evy) Williams, Brochures by Design.com (http://www.BrochuresByDesign.com)

Assistant Editor: Dawn Mills Fowler, Your Home Office (http://www.virtual-assistant.us/)

Technical Writer: Tom Lamm, Osage Enterprises (http://www.osageinc.com)

Writer: Ramona Goutiere, Goutiere Professional Business Services (http://www.GetGPBS.com)



Their specialties include professional writing, desktop publishing, Internet marketing, website development and administration, cross cultural training, international security, administrative support services and nonprofit management.



Editor Evy Williams says, “We’ve got a talented bunch working to bring the latest news in the world of business. We’re professionals working in our own home-based offices trying to eke out a living with whatever resources we can acquire. And that’s part of the reason we decided to publish this newsletter, to provide another source for the latest developments in the business world.”



To learn more about Accént, visit http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com or contact:



Evalyn (Evy) Williams, Editor

Accént

Info@EmphasisOnSuccess.com

Phone: 706-294-0765



