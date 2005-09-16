Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2005 -- Madmanager.com, officially launches its web based management advice site, featuring expert management help on topics such as “How To Yell At Employees?” Solutions cost as little as $1.00 and feature results oriented answers to tough management questions.



Situations madmanager can help with are “How to motivate a losing team?” “How to improve lagging sales?” “How to get rude employees to provide excellent customer service?” There are no canned responses and each problem is responded to with a solution tailored to the manager’s unique situation.



Founder Darryl Gee, a.k.a the madmanager has 18 years of sales and management experience. Sales trainer, Operations Manager, Store Manager and District Leader are titles he has held. He started madmanager.com to provide low cost, instant access to expert management advice. Easily accessed from any PC, the site is home to dozens of management articles, links and a management message board.



Advice is offered privately, anonymously and judgement free. Any manager, any where in the world can access madmanager.com. The basic service, 1 solution for $4.99 or 3 for $8.99, is delivered via a simple click and submit form. The more advanced, high value $21 monthly subscription, is 21 questions, with 21 solutions, administered via a simple message board. It’s just $1 per question.



The site is targeted to assistant managers, new managers, sales managers and retailers who want to achieve phenomenal results such as, consistent sales increases, exceptional profit growth, and stellar customer service. Users will work closely with madmanager to develop goals, business strategies and sales tactics - for as little as $1.



Add madmanager to the list of things you can get for $1.00 - A hamburger, a Sunday paper, a song for your ipod ... and now management advice.



Managers and Business Owners who wish to use the service, access featured articles and access the free forums can visit http://www.madmanager.com. Madmadmanger.com is a Dallas, TX based sole proprietorship, founded by Darryl Gee.





