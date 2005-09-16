Dare To Dream Attendant Services Holds Circle Of Dreams Event To Raise Money To Benefit Hurricane Katrina Victims And Community Based Services For People With Disabilities.

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2005 -- Dare to Dream Attendant Services has organized the Circle of Dreams Event for today, September 16, 2005 from 6 to 9 pm, at the Glas Kat Supper Club at 520 4th Street in the SOMA. This event will be 100 % handicap accessible and proceeds will benefit victims of Hurricane Katrina, as well as other community based organizations that work to help people with disabilities.



Dare to Dream Attendant Services is an organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing in home care, coordination services, as well as Independent Living skills classes and disability awareness training.



In attendance at tonight’s event will be actor/comedian Henry Holden as the Master of Ceremonies, two musicians, and a numerologist to provide live entertainment. Dinner will be provided and drinks will be available for purchase. Those who choose to stay after the event will be welcomed to the club for dancing and drinks. There is a sliding scale ticket cost of $25 to $75. Please contact us for further rinformation.

