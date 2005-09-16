WorldWideDJs.com Introduces The First Monthly Digital Mixtapes Subscription.

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2005 -- WorldWideDJs.com, the leading DJ entertainment site on the internet, announced the first digital mixtapes subscription service. The monthly mixtapes subscription offering is the first of its kind in the DJ’s world. The subscription will feature 4 different mixes from the top leading genres in the mainstream and urban scene.



WorldWideDJs.com subscribers will be able to enjoy the top hits and new songs out of the box tightly mix by the top notch in-house DJ’s and producers of WorldWideDJs. The service is designed to get the subscribers access to the working stage of the mixtapes so that they can have input on the final playlists, WorldWideDJs.com features forum rooms where the Mixtapes process can be discussed.



“The Digital Mixtapes Subscription shows WorldWideDJs commitment to offer unparallel service to a fast growing digital user base” says DarkLight, Co-Owner, DJ and Webmaster for WorldWideDJs.com. “This service is also going to be an interesting and profitable way for the labels to promote their artists every month to a wide-reaching market and get accurate feedback on how their music is received from different part of the globe.”



WorldWideDJs will post 3 mixes covering the top 10 genres of music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Reggae, Reggaeton, Dance (All types)); the package also includes a megamix by selecting the best tracks from each genre of music for the month. As an extra, every month the subscription will include 2 exclusive remixes. All mixes will be downloadable in zip format with full playlist and cover. They'll come in high quality mp3 format so subscribers can download on their portable player or store in their computer. As the service increases, WorldWideDJs also plans to include the mixes by tracks so subscribers can easily burn to CD.

WorldWideDJs is currently offering The Digital Mixtapes Subscription for only $4.99 for the first month and $9.99 thereafter, easy and fast payments are being handled by Paypal.



For additional information on the news that is the subject of this release (or for a sample, copy or demo), contact DJ Myth or visit www.worldwidedjs.com. Go directly to subscription page at music.worldwidedjs.com.



About WorldWideDJs:

WorldWideDJs (http://www.worldwidedjs.com) is a DJ and music entertainment company. WorldWideDJs does business on and off the internet. The in-house DJ team is composed of multi talented professional with strong background in the club and entertainment scene. Although WorldWideDJs primary service is online, its DJs can be booked to DJ any major club or private event. WorldWideDJs team includes one of New York’s most talented DJ and founder of Universal DJ’s For Life, DJ Masai. WorldWideDJs.com contains many other features general members and subscribers can enjoy. The site contains a radio show and remixes archive, CD reviews, videos and a full forum. WorldWideDJs was founded in August 2003 by DarkLight and DJ Myth; the company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

