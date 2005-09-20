Triple W communications launches Anim-FX Flash Intro and Banner Builder v 3.0 with fresh new templates

Triple W communications has launched version 3.0 of its Anim-FX Flash Intro and Banner Builder, which now boasts as many as 65 original and spectacular Flash effect templates.Anim-FX Flash Intro and Banner Builder is a multi-line Flash animator that lets users create animated text effects - such as intros, splash screens and banners for websites - fast and easy. It is a very compact tool based on a wide range of stunning animation templates.



Anim-FX Flash Intro and Banner Builder allows from 1 to 5 lines of animated text, an unlimited number of characters, flexible size and positioning of text, and URL links. It uses both background and text animations, as well as sound effects. Resulting file sizes are very small. Anim-FX has a user-friendly interface and created animations are extremely easy to update (in an external text file).This successful Flash tool for creating text effects has been in the market since 2001, and releases three to four updates every year. All updates are free for registered users, who have expressed their delight at receiving new templates regularly, and completely free of charge. What's more, in order to stay affordable for everyone, the initial purchase price of Anim-FX Flash Intro and Banner Builder has remained at a low US$27 since its launch four years ago.Anim-FX Flash Intro and Banner Builder is a trialware program; the unregistered version can be downloaded for free. Please try it before you buy it, is our mantra. The trialware version is fully functional and allows previews of created effects. However, saving animations is only possible in the licensed version of Anim-FX, which users receive via email after purchasing the program.More information about Anim-FX Flash Intro and Banner Builder is available at the program's website: www.anim-fx.com.



