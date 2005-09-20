Search Engine Optimization Tools Free for DIYers

Eden Prairie, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2005 -- digitalpages located in Minneapolis, MN has announced its free search engine optimization tools for companies and individuals who want to do their own search optimization - SEO.



Statistics show that less than .08% of websites are seen by unique visitors unless the exact URL (Uniform Resource Locator) of the website is entered. This is because the vast majority of web users utilize search engines to find the information for which they are looking. The problem is the search engines either don’t know the sites exist or they rank the sites so low that visitors will not find them. Additionally, over 90% of the websites will not get seen if they are not on the first two or three pages of the search engines for the keywords entered.



The solution for not being found by visitors is to optimize websites for the search engines. This means being able to be found and “spidered” by the search engines for relevant keywords. These are the keywords people are most likely to enter in their searches that relate to the companies’ or individuals’ websites.



digitalpage http://www.digitalpagesinc.com in Minneapolis, MN has decided to help companies and individuals who want to do their own search engine optimization by providing free SE tools at http://www.digitalpagesinc.com/search_engine_optimzation.html . A spokes person for digitalpages said "We want to make available the tools and information people need to get found on the Web. We think that in the long run we will gain more clients this way." digitalpages also provides tutorial information for how to use the tools and optimize a website.



