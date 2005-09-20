PrivateTel Offers Free Trial of MyPrivateLine for Real Estate Agents--A Secure, Safer Way to Exchange Telephone Numbers With New Customers



Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2005 -- PrivateTel, an innovative company focused on privacy-oriented telecommunications solutions, has launched a version of MyPrivateLine, a prepaid phone service, for real estate agents. PrivateTel is offering a free trial at www.myprivateline.com so agents can test the service with prospective customers.



MyPrivateLine lets real estate agents receive phone calls while keeping their home phone number private. MyPrivateLine uses toll-free numbers to route incoming calls anonymously and safely to another, hidden phone number of the real estate agent’s choice. In this way, agents working from home are protected from divulging any personal information to people who are not fully known to them.



According to personal security expert Robert Siciliano, “Every time real estate agents give out a home phone number, they are at risk. MyPrivateLine helps agents interacting with strangers create a safer work environment. It is the only phone number you need to keep your personal information private."



Taking mere seconds to set up, real estate agents can receive their own personal toll-free phone number, and have that number forwarded to any other phone number they want. They can also change the number the calls are forwarded to anytime, from anywhere, and calls can literally follow them on the go (even internationally). MyPrivateLine also features a private voicemail service to receive messages the user may not want left on the voicemail or answering machine their calls are being forwarded to.



PrivateTel uses state-of-the-art telephony solutions deployed on the NetworkIP web-integrated telecommunications platform that offers best in class switching, computing hardware, data storage, and IP networking with the capacity to handle 10 billion minutes per year.



During the trial period, real estate agents will receive 30 minutes of free MyPrivateLine service. For more information and to set up a free trial, visit www.MyPrivateLine.com.



About PrivateTel

PrivateTel is an innovative new technology company focused on delivering leadership privacy solutions for the converging Internet and telecommunications industries. For more information please visit: www.PrivateTel.com.