Reality Television Moves to the Web

Gold Group Announces First Online Reality Product Line: Phat Farm heads client list



Clark, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2005 -- Combining the reach of the Internet with the popularity of Reality TV, Gold Group announced the Dream-Change-Profit Studio product line (www.dreamchangeprofit.com), which allows companies to produce and market customized online reality competitions. DCP Studio proprietary software enables online audiences to view and participate in reality competitions, permitting companies to spotlight their products and services in an entertaining and interactive venue.



The first Dream-Change-Profit (DCP) Studio competition is now in development. Phat Farm, contemporary fashion leader, will be hosting “Dress Russell,” a DCP-powered competition, giving one lucky person the chance to be the next Phat Farm designer. The competition will connect sponsors to Phat’s enviable demographic audience.



“I’m all about pioneering the trends of tomorrow, not copying what people are doing today,” says Russell Simmons, the successful entrepreneur who is credited with transforming hip-hop into a major cultural force. “That’s why I’m focusing on the web. That’s the entertainment venue of the 21st Century.”



There are two DCP Studio products– DCP Marketing, used by companies to market their products and services online in a compelling and entertaining way and DCP Sales, used by corporate sales executives for incentive and training programs.



“DCP Studio gives any company or agency an opportunity to bring their message to millions of people by providing a customizable infrastructure for highly entertaining reality programming at a fraction of television’s cost,” says Bob Gold, founder and managing partner of Gold Group.



Digitainment – the intersection of entertainment and online delivery – has been touted recently as the next generation in Internet commerce. DCP Studio products will allow brand marketers to create programming that stimulates daily viewing of web content, enabling companies to elevate their brands or transform potential customers into loyal buying communities. It is also a powerful format to reach the highly sought-after youth demographic.



Gold Group (www.gold-group.com), a NJ-based marketing and business development firm that specializes in on- and off-line marketing and community building, helps companies increase their believability by connecting with their target audiences in a way that commands attention and stimulates action. DCP Studio is the latest offering in a line of strategy and marketing products.



