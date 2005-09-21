Personal Development Institute Releases New Book About Overcoming The Will To Fail

ATLANTA, GA—SEPTEMBER 21, 2005— Many of us are victims to a Will to Fail, and unless we see this in time and take actions against it, we die without accomplishing our intentions, says Donald Gordon Carty, President of the Personal Development Institute, who released How to Wake Up and Live to provide a resource for people facing difficult decisions.



"There is a way of counteracting that Will," Carty says. "I think we all live so far below our lives that when we are set free from the things that hamper us so that we merely approach the potentialities in ourselves, we seem to have been entirely transfigured. As I worked with people on issues and hard questions they faced in their personal lives, I began to think that if more people simply took action with some of the ideas in this book, then they could teach themselves by conscious effort to get the best from their lives."



How to Wake Up and Live is intended to be a practical handbook for those who would like to escape from futility and begin to live happily and well. Inspired by Dorothea Brande’s best-selling out of print book “Wake Up and Live”, this new release will certainly help you reach your goals and achieve success through: profitable thinking; new personal standards; energy conservation; new speech habits; creative self-discipline; revitalized imagination; positive action.



"As Marcus Aurelius warned in his maxims, ‘ Do not Act as if you had a Thousand years to Live’. Many of us are caught in the grip of a “Will to Fail,” because we act as if we had an inexhaustible store of precious hours ahead.," Carty says. “Brande has one powerful suggestion, ‘Act as if it were impossible to fail.’ If you were assured of success, if it was impossible to fail, what would you have done? Then do that."



Carty hopes this book will provide clarity, not only for those just getting started on improving their lives and for anyone making difficult decisions, but give you simple, down to earth answers to why you react the way you do to everyday situations.



"If you've poured over the various self help books out there, studied them and even followed their advice, yet ended up in the same place that you were before, then you might find this little jewel an enlightened piece that, well, actually works," says Ruby McQueen, trainer. "If you want to change how you are reacting to a situation, then this is the book to get to do just that. It is a life changing, sensible book you can keep with you all the time", says Michael Davis, sales manager.



Published by Personal Development Institute, How to Wake Up and Live: A Formula for Success that works, sells for $12.95 and is available directly from the publisher. Carty is also the author of Your Personal Road Map for Success: How to get to where you want to be, (2004), and Within You is The Power (2003).



The Personal Development Institute leads the way; setting standards for best practice in developing peak performance in individuals and teams. We are renowned for our expertise in coaching and guiding personal and organizational growth. Our purpose is to awaken people to a new way of thinking about what it is to be human and what it takes to make life and work more rewarding and fulfilling. We see the Personal Development Institute playing a significant role in the evolution of this new consciousness and serving people as they embrace their own quest for success and fulfillment.



Donald Gordon Carty is an internationally known author, personal training and development coach, and motivational speaker. He coaches clients on life transitions, career changes, short-term project completion, professional sales, and personal transformation. His mission is to empower individuals to make effective choices toward creating a balanced and satisfying life without losing clarity of purpose and direction.



Link to Publication: "How to Wake Up and Live: A formula for Success that works" is available online at http://www.thepdi.com/store.htm



Contact: Donald Gordon Carty, President, Personal Development Institute, (770) 831-9133 or donald@thepdi.com.

