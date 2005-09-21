Ulead Ships Updated MediaStudio Pro 8 Video Editing Software

New version 8 offers complete HDV and DV editing solution in an intuitive package



Taiwan -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2005 -- Ulead® Systems, Inc., a 16-year industry leader in video, image and DVD software, today announced it has started shipping Ulead MediaStudio® Pro 8, the latest version of Ulead's professional video editing software. The new release offers a professional, yet easy-to-use, approach to video editing suitable for video enthusiasts, newly-professional video editors, documentary filmmakers, wedding/event videographers and media producers in corporate and education.



"Version 8 is the most significant upgrade in the history of MediaStudio Pro," said Lewis Liaw, president of Ulead Systems. "We listened carefully to what our loyal users want, and the result is a future-ready application with extensive HDV support, a streamlined workflow and ground breaking features such as the new Smart Compositor."



The new release incorporates a wide range of enhancements. Smart Compositor is a unique, all-new tool for quickly creating professional composited opening sequences or segues. A new single track editing interface, Smart Proxy mode for efficient HDV editing, advanced color correction, and 5.1 Surround audio editing all combine to make this the perfect package for professionals and enthusiasts alike.



User Feedback Drives Enhancements

Many of the new features in MediaStudio Pro 8 have their roots in user feedback and "wish lists" from user forum participants. A preview beta version of MediaStudio Pro 8 was released to the public three weeks before shipping, and the resultant comments in the user forums were overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the new intuitive layout and robust real-time HDV performance.



Pricing, Availability

The box and electronic download versions of MediaStudio Pro 8 are available at $399.99 through retail channels and Ulead Websites. Current MediaStudio Pro users can upgrade for $249.99, and users of VideoStudio and DVD Workshop can upgrade for $299.99, also from Ulead Websites.



About Ulead Systems

Ulead Systems, Inc. (TSE:2487) is a leading developer of innovative video, imaging and DVD authoring software for desktop, server, mobile and Internet platforms. As more people use digital technologies at home, school and the workplace, Ulead software empowers users of all levels with the tools to easily and affordably personalize, manage and share digital content. Ulead is a member of the DVD Forum, participates in DVD Forum Working Groups and is a general member of the HD DVD promotion group. Ulead is also a Contributor member of the Blu-ray Disc Association and serves on the BDA TEG. For more information on the company, its products and services, please visit Ulead's Web site at www.ulead.com.



Ulead, MediaStudio and VideoStudio are registered trademarks of Ulead Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.